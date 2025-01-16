Despite iPad’s Larger Screen, People Prefer iPhones for Watching Videos and Gaming

A recent study by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) shows that iPhone users consistently engage more with entertainment features compared to iPad users, even for activities that would seemingly benefit from a larger display.

The research shows that 81% of iPhone owners watch videos daily on their devices, compared to 70% of iPad users. Similarly, 70% of iPhone users do gaming, while only 65% of iPad owners do the same.

The study also found that iPhones dominate in communication features, with 97% of users texting and 86% making calls daily.

The data, covering the twelve months ending September 2024, shows that the iPhone’s portability and constant availability outweigh the iPad’s screen size advantage. Even activities traditionally associated with larger displays show higher engagement rates on iPhones:

Email usage: 84% on iPhone vs 65% on iPad

Music listening: 77% on iPhone vs 59% on iPad

Reading: Only 37% of iPad users read books or other materials daily

Convenience and accessibility play an important role in device usage patterns rather than screen size optimization, with the iPhone’s “always-at-hand” nature driving higher engagement across all categories.

