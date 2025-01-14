Don’t Expect Vision Pro 2 in 2025

Apple Vision Pro 2 is not expected to launch in 2025, according to recent reports from industry insiders. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, indicates that Apple is not planning any Vision Pro refresh for the coming year.

Ok, there’s a, maybe, very slight possibility of a product announcement in 2025, but all signs point to new Vision Pro launching in 2026. The release window is estimated to be between Fall 2025 and Spring 2026.

Instead of rushing a new high-end model, Apple’s “more urgent goal” is to produce a lower-cost version of the headset. The company is reportedly ramping up the development of this more affordable device, codenamed N107.

The Vision Pro 2 is expected to come with Apple’s M5 chip, an upgrade from the M2 chip in the current model.