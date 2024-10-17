Even Apple Loyalists Prefer Amazon (and Google) Over HomePod

Recent data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) reveals that Apple’s smart home strategy is struggling to gain traction, even among its loyal customer base. Despite Apple’s efforts in the smart speaker market with HomePod, Amazon (and Google) continue to dominate the space.

According to CIRP’s semi-annual survey of U.S. smart speaker buyers, Amazon Echo holds a big lead with over two-thirds of the market share, while Google Home maintains about one-quarter. In contrast, Apple’s HomePod accounts for just 6% of the market (and 3/10 don’t even use it regularly).

The disparity is clear even among Apple product owners. Of customers who purchased an Apple device (iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch) in the past year, nearly 40% own an Amazon Echo, and 19% have a Google Home. Surprisingly, only 13% of Apple customers own a HomePod, and 42% do not own any smart speaker at all.

The company’s late entry into the market has allowed competitors to establish well (and honestly, the picture seems to be the same even in the field of AI), even within Apple’s own customer base.

Combining Amazon and Google devices with different smart home gadgets has made it difficult for Apple to replace or change these existing setups.

While Apple is reportedly planning to renew its focus on smart home technology, including potential new HomePod models with a screen, the company faces an uphill battle.

