Everything We Know About iPhone 17 Air and Release Date

Apple is expected to continue unveiling new iPhones in September, with the iPhone 17 series likely launching in September 2025. But if we talk about the exact date of release, it could be Friday 19, 2025.

The iPhone 17 Air is rumored to be Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet, with a thickness of approximately 6.25mm—a quarter reduction compared to the 8.25mm iPhone 16 Pro. This would make it even thinner than the iPhone 6 (6.9mm).

It might have a lightweight titanium-aluminum alloy frame. A 6.6-inch OLED screen with ProMotion for super-smooth 120Hz scrolling and an Always-On Display. It will also have the Dynamic Island.

It’s set to feature the brand-new A19 Bionic chip.

There’s a 48MP rear camera for photos. Up front, the 12MP TrueDepth camera** will handle selfies and Face ID.

With 8GB of RAM and iOS 19, you can expect a lot of AI features. Plus, the phone might ditch the SIM tray entirely in some areas, going full-on eSIM-only for a sleek feel.

The iPhone 17 Air could become the most expensive model in the lineup, potentially surpassing even the Pro Max variant.

While details are still mostly rumors, it’s already creating a buzz as one of the most exciting upcoming releases. Of course, take it all with a grain of salt until Apple spills the beans in September 2025.