Fans Are Anything but Happy With iOS 18.2 Update, Here’s What They Have To Say

The latest iOS 18.2 update, which bought some more Apple Intelligence features, has been met with mixed reactions from users, but mostly, negative. Many iPhone owners have reported issues with the new AI including problems with ChatGPT integration, Image Playground, and Genmoji.

Users have reported facing challenges with the ChatGPT integration, facing issues such as error messages and slow response times during usage. These difficulties are impacting the overall experience and effectiveness of the platform for those affected.

Image Playground feature has received negative feedback for its output quality. Many users have noted that the images generated often lack clarity and creativity, and there are complaints about overly restrictive content filters that limit the utility and fun of the feature.

Additionally, the notification summaries feature, which was previously reliable, seems to be malfunctioning for certain users.

Here are some of the top comments that caught my eye and explain the situation.

AnotherIffyComment said: “Siri doesn’t seem even the slightest bit smarter, there’s been no situation in which ChatGPT has been handed over to successfully (‘ChatGPT is unavailable at this time’ error messages abound).”

Correct-Boat-8981 commented: “Image playground seems to be the only part that works for me, and it’s basically useless. I don’t want to base every image on a person from my photo library.”

RiotSloth said: “If they do get this to work properly it will be a game-changer. Being able to talk to Siri and it just understands you and does what you want would be really great.”

madproof offered a different perspective: “It works ‘fine’ for me, as in it works the same as it did before this update. Overall, this AI trend needs to die. Too many directors who know nothing about anything are shoving ‘AI’ into every nook and cranny of every app.”

Great-GoogleyMoogley shared “After playing around with Gemini on my friends new Pixel 9… I’m done with Apple. Way too expensive for the lack of features on my 16 pro max.”

CreativeHandles suggested a potential solution: “You need to make sure the models are all downloaded. Connect to wi-fi and in power. Reset your phone if it doesn’t. I thought mine was busted but realised it had to re-download the model.”

