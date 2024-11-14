Final Cut Pro 11 Has Apple Intelligence’s Image Clean Up, But For Videos

Apple has released Final Cut Pro 11, the latest version of its professional video editing software, bringing several new features that uses AI and support spatial video editing for Apple Vision Pro.

Two new AI-driven features have been added to Final Cut Pro 11:

Magnetic Mask : This tool lets editors isolate people and objects in video clips without the need for a green screen or manual rotoscoping. It automatically analyzes to let you easily customize backgrounds and settings, plus you can add color correction and video effects.

: This tool lets editors isolate people and objects in video clips without the need for a green screen or manual rotoscoping. It automatically analyzes to let you easily customize backgrounds and settings, plus you can add color correction and video effects. Transcribe to Captions: This automatically generates closed captions in the timeline using an Apple-trained large language model that transcribes spoken audio.

These new features build on Final Cut Pro’s existing AI tools like Smart Conform, Enhance Light and Color, Smooth Slo-Mo, and Voice Isolation.

Not just this, Final Cut Pro 11 now also supports editing spatial videos, which are made for viewing on Apple Vision Pro.

Importing and editing spatial video footage

Adding effects and titles with adjustable depth

Applying color corrections to both views of spatial videos

Previewing left- and right-eye angles on Mac displays

Integration with Mac Virtual Display for editing in Apple Vision Pro

Spatial videos can be captured using iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16 models, Apple Vision Pro, and the Canon EOS R7 camera with a specific lens attachment.

Final Cut Pro 11 is now available for purchase on the Mac App Store for $300. This update gives video pros more tools for creating content, including support for the new spatial video format.

The software takes full advantage of Apple’s M-series chips improved performance for users working with high-resolution and complex video projects.

