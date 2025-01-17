Finally, Apple Launches Apple Store App in India

Apple has officially launched its Apple Store app in India on January 16, 2025, which will help customers in a new way to shop for Apple products and services. The app, available for download on the App Store, has personalized recommendations and a smoother shopping experience for Apple’s product lineup.

Apple Store app will have:

Multiple tabs for navigation: Products, For You, and Go Further

Customization options for Mac, AirPods, iPad, Apple Pencil, and AirTag

Access to Apple Specialists for online Personal Setup sessions

Information on Apple Trade-In and financing options

Delivery and pickup choices

Karen Rasmussen, Apple’s head of Retail Online, stated that the app aims to reach more users in India and deepen connections with customers.

This launch comes after Apple’s entry into the Indian retail market with physical stores in Delhi and Mumbai in April 2023. The company plans to open additional stores in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai in the future.

