First M4 iPad Pro, Now Homepods Bricked After Latest Beta Updates

Apple has encountered issues with its recent software updates for both the M4 iPad Pro and HomePod devices, leaving some users with non-functional hardware. Users have reported several problems while testing the Homepod beta updates.

On Monday, Apple seeded the second beta of HomePod software version 18.1 to developers for testing. But the company retracted the update after reports surfaced of devices being “bricked”. Users reported that installing the beta on their HomePod and HomePod mini resulted in the speakers becoming non-functional.

While some users managed to restore their devices using Apple Configurator on a Mac, Apple decided to err on the side of caution and remove the beta’s availability.

This incident follows another software update issue last week, when Apple temporarily paused the rollout of the iPadOS 18 update for M4 iPad Pros.

Apple confirmed to Ars Technica that it had “temporarily removed” the update to “resolve an issue that is impacting a small number of devices.”

Some M4 iPad Pro owners have experienced problems during the installation process of iPadOS 18. According to user reports, the update has resulted in devices that:

Fail to turn on after installation

Become unresponsive

Require complete device replacement in some cases

Apple has taken some steps:

Stopped signing the iPadOS 18 update for M4 iPad Pro models Removed the update from availability for these specific devices Begun work on addressing the underlying problem

Apple has stated that the iPadOS 18 update will be made available again once the issue has been resolved.