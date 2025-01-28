For the First Time Ever, Apple Reveals How To Update AirPods

Apple has made it easier for users to update their AirPods. They have updated their support page with a clear, step-by-step guide for upgrading the firmware on AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. This is the first instance of Apple that has such detailed instructions for a process that has long been automatic and somewhat mysterious to users.

These are the instructions:

Make sure that your AirPods are in Bluetooth range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac that’s connected to Wi-Fi. Put your AirPods in their charging case and close the lid. Plug the charging cable into your charging case, then plug the other end of the cable into a USB charger or port. Keep the lid of the charging case closed, and wait at least 30 minutes for the firmware to update. Open the lid of the charging case to reconnect your AirPods to your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Check the firmware version again.

For AirPods and AirPods Pro, users are instructed to ensure their devices are within Bluetooth range of a Wi-Fi-connected Apple device, place them in the charging case, connect the case to power, and wait for at least 30 minutes.

AirPods Max owners are advised to follow a similar process but without the charging case steps.

Before these instructions, this was what was mentioned on Apple’s website, as per MacRumors.

“Firmware updates are delivered automatically while your AirPods are charging and in Bluetooth range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac that’s connected to Wi-Fi . You can also use your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to check that your AirPods have the latest version.”

Users can verify their firmware version by accessing the Bluetooth settings on their connected Apple device, tapping the info button next to their AirPods, and navigating to the “about” section.

More here.