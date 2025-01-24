Game Developers Show Growing Interest in Apple Vision Pro for Gaming

A recent survey conducted by the Game Developers Conference has revealed increasing interest among developers in creating games for Apple Vision Pro. The survey, which included over 3,000 game developers, provides insights into the potential growth of gaming on Apple’s new spatial computing platform.

8% of VR/AR developers are currently working on games for visionOS, Apple’s operating system for the Vision Pro.

18% of respondents indicated that their next game would be developed for the Vision Pro platform.

26% of developers expressed high interest in visionOS as a game development platform, more than the 25% interest in PlayStation VR2.

These results show an increase in the number of games available for the Vision Pro soon. It is especially interesting that many people are curious about visionOS, considering that the Vision Pro is new to the VR/AR market.

The Vision Pro still faces challenges, including its high price point and competition from established VR gaming platforms. The actual impact of this developer interest on the Vision Pro’s gaming ecosystem remains to be seen.

