Get iPhone 16 on Launch Day Even if You Forgot to Pre-Order

iPhone 16 lineup is now hitting the market, and even if you missed the pre-order window, there’s still a chance to get your hands on one of these on launch day.

Despite the initial rush, Apple is giving same-day or next-day pickup options at select store locations worldwide. While the U.S. and Canadian online stores haven’t yet updated their pickup availability, many other countries show amazing inventory levels.

Apple Stores in numerous countries are offering same-day pickup options for all iPhone 16 colors and configurations. These countries include, as per MacRumors:

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Australia

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

Mexico

South Korea

Türkiye

UAE

To increase your chances of getting an iPhone 16 on launch day, follow these steps:

Visit Apple.com or use the Apple Store app Add your desired iPhone 16 model to your bag Proceed to checkout Select the “I’ll pick it up” option Enter your ZIP or postal code Choose an available Apple Store location Select a pickup date and a 15-minute check-in window Complete the payment online

Remember to bring a valid government-issued photo ID and order number when picking up your device.

On the other hand, you can try your luck as a walk-in customer at Apple Store locations with sufficient inventory. However, be aware that availability isn’t guaranteed, and walk-in customers may be placed in a separate queue with lower priority. And the queues can be looking.