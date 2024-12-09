Get Ready, iOS 18.2 Is Set To Release Today

Apple is set to release iOS 18.2 today, December 9, 2024 (which, BTW, we predicted back in middle of September) marking a big update for iPhone users. The update is expected to roll out at 10:00 AM EST (07:00 AM PT), with availability varying by time zone.

iOS 18.2 introduces several new features, with a focus on artificial intelligence (or, as Apple calls it, Apple Intelligence). We can get to see these:

Image Playground: An app for generating custom images using text prompts or photos. Genmoji: A tool for creating personalized emojis. ChatGPT integration with Siri: Enhancing Siri’s ability to handle complex queries. Visual Intelligence: Available exclusively on the iPhone 16 series, it provides real-time information about surroundings using the camera.

The update also brings improvements to native apps such as Mail, Photos, and Safari. While the AI features will be limited to iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 models, other changes will be available to a wider range of compatible devices.

Users can access the update by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update on their devices once it becomes available in their region.

