GM Removed Apple CarPlay Only To Restore It Back

A new aftermarket upgrade kit has been revealed by GM, which brings Apple CarPlay functionality for General Motors (GM) electric vehicles that initially did not include this feature. This comes after GM’s decision to remove Apple CarPlay and Android Auto from most of its electric vehicle lineup.

White Automotive and Media Services (WAMS), a Michigan-based company, has developed an upgrade kit that adds back the Apple CarPlay functionality to select GM electric vehicles.

It is currently compatible with:

Chevrolet Blazer EV

Chevrolet Equinox EV

Chevrolet Silverado EV (LT and RST trims)

GMC Sierra EV

According to WAMS, the upgrade has “fully integrated wired and wireless CarPlay in all the ways you’ve come to expect.” Including:

Full onscreen CarPlay experience

Integration with the vehicle’s infotainment system

Apple Maps display in the instrument cluster

Turn-by-turn navigation on the Heads-Up Display (HUD)

A video released by WAMS shows the CarPlay interface functioning on the vehicle’s central infotainment display.

Currently, the upgrade kit is only available through one dealership, LaFontaine Chevrolet, in Plymouth, Michigan.

But why is it limited? WAMS says that the complexity of the installation process is the reason for this limited availability

This clearly shows the continued demand for Apple CarPlay among vehicle owners despite GM’s decision to remove the feature.

Now, let’s see how this development might influence GM’s future stance on in-car connectivity options or Apple’s strategy in the automotive sector.

