Here Are New Apple Products Set to Be Unveiled on November 1

Apple is getting ready for its next product release, with November 1 set as the target date for unveiling a range of new devices, as reported by Mark Gurman

The star of the show is expected to be the MacBook Pro line, featuring the new M4 chip, first introduced earlier this in the latest iPad Pro. Here is what you can expect:

A low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro (code-named J604) with the base M4 chip

High-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models (J614 and J616) with M4 chips, likely including M4 Pro and M4 Max variants

And a new iPad mini (J410)

Apple will also unveil fresh desktop options:

An updated Mac mini (J773) will be available in both M4 and M4 Pro chip configurations

A new 24-inch iMac (J623) featuring the new M4 chip

While the November 1 event is focused on these specific products, Apple has more in store for early 2025. The company is planning to release a new low-end iPhone, updated iPads, and additional M4-powered Macs in the coming months.

This product release strategy has given Apple a chance to maintain a steady stream of new products and services throughout the year, keeping consumer interest high and dedicated marketing efforts for each product line.

