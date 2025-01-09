Here’s Apple’s Official Statement on Siri; Apple Siri Settlement

Apple has reaffirmed its promise to protect user privacy when using Siri. The company explained key privacy features and policies that control how Siri works.

On-device processing: Apple says it prefers handling Siri requests directly on users’ devices when possible.

Data minimization: For server-side processing, Apple uses random identifiers instead of personal information to track requests.

Opt-in audio recording: Siri interactions are not retained by default; users must explicitly consent to recordings being used for improvement purposes.

Private Cloud Compute: This new feature extends device-level privacy protections to cloud processing for more complex requests.

The tech giant emphasized that it has never used Siri data for marketing profiles, advertising, or sold it to third parties. Apple stated that privacy is a “fundamental human right” and pledged to continue developing technologies to enhance Siri’s privacy features.

Apple’s statement comes shortly after settling a $95 million class action lawsuit regarding Siri privacy concerns. The lawsuit alleged that Siri recorded users’ private conversations without consent and shared data with advertisers. Apple denied these claims but agreed to settle to avoid further litigation.

Eligible users who owned Siri-enabled devices between September 17, 2014, and December 31, 2024, may receive up to $20 per device as part of the settlement. $95M is a small fraction of Apple’s profits, amounting to about 9 hours of the company’s earnings based on its latest fiscal year results.

