Here’s Everything New in RC of iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3 and macOS 15.3

Apple has released the Release Candidate (RC) versions of iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, and macOS Sequoia 15.3 to developers for final testing. This comes after several rounds of beta testing, with the previous beta released about a week ago.

First is that Apple Intelligence enabled by default. For new users or those upgrading to these versions, Apple Intelligence features will be automatically enabled during device setup. Users can disable it through the Apple Intelligence & Siri Settings if wanted.

Notification Summary changes. The update addresses issues with Apple Intelligence-generated notification summaries, particularly for news and entertainment apps. Summarized notifications will now be displayed in italics to distinguish them from regular notifications. These were turned off in the last beta update.

Other changes:

The calculator now repeats the last operation when tapping the equals sign again

Fixed an issue where the keyboard might disappear during typed Siri requests

Resolved a problem with audio playback in Apple Music, as per BGR.

The official release of these updates is expected in late January 2025. As always, it’s recommended that devices be backed up before installing any new software updates.