Microsoft Releases a New M4 Mac Mini Lookalike PC, But How Similar Are They?

Microsoft has unveiled a new cloud-based desktop PC called Windows 365 Link, drawing comparisons to Apple’s recently launched M4 Mac mini. Windows 365 Link runs a cloud-based version of Windows, while the M4 Mac mini runs macOS locally.

(We have compared Windows 365 Link with the base variant of Mac mini m4)

Windows 365 Link streams computing power from the cloud, whereas the M4 Mac mini processes locally with its M4 chip. Windows 365 Link is aimed at corporate customers, while the M4 Mac mini targets a broader consumer and professional market.

Specification Windows 365 Link M4 Mac mini Type Cloud PC Desktop PC Processor Undisclosed Intel Processor M4 Chip (10-core CPU, 10-core GPU) RAM 8 GB 16 GB (configurable) Storage 64 GB Up to 2 TB Dimensions (mm) 120 x 120 x 30 127 x 127 x 36 Display Support Dual 4K Displays Two 6K displays and up to one 5K display Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 4 USB ports, HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI, Ethernet, 2 USB-C ports, Audio jack, 3 Thunderbolt 4 ports Operating System Cloud-based Windows 365 macOS Price $349 (requires subscription) $599 Release Date April 2025 Available now

The Windows 365 Link focuses on cloud-based security and simplified management for businesses. The M4 Mac mini offers more flexibility and offline capabilities.

Windows 365 Link requires an internet connection to function, while the M4 Mac mini can operate offline. And the most important bit is the pricing for Windows 365 Link includes an ongoing subscription cost, which should be factored into long-term cost comparisons.

