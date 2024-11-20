Microsoft Releases a New M4 Mac Mini Lookalike PC, But How Similar Are They?

M4 Mac Mini

Microsoft has unveiled a new cloud-based desktop PC called Windows 365 Link, drawing comparisons to Apple’s recently launched M4 Mac mini. Windows 365 Link runs a cloud-based version of Windows, while the M4 Mac mini runs macOS locally.

(We have compared Windows 365 Link with the base variant of Mac mini m4)

Windows 365 Link streams computing power from the cloud, whereas the M4 Mac mini processes locally with its M4 chip. Windows 365 Link is aimed at corporate customers, while the M4 Mac mini targets a broader consumer and professional market.

Type:

  • Windows 365 Link: Cloud PC
  • M4 Mac mini: Desktop PC

Processor:

  • Windows 365 Link: Undisclosed Intel Processor
  • M4 Mac mini: M4 Chip (10-core CPU, 10-core GPU)

RAM:

  • Windows 365 Link: 8 GB
  • M4 Mac mini: 16 GB (configurable)

Storage:

  • Windows 365 Link: 64 GB
  • M4 Mac mini: Up to 2 TB

Dimensions:

  • Windows 365 Link: 120 x 120 x 30 mm
  • M4 Mac mini: 127 x 127 x 36 mm

Display support:

  • Windows 365 Link: Dual 4K Displays
  • M4 Mac mini: Two 6K displays and up to one 5K display

Connectivity:

  • Windows 365 Link: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 4 USB ports (3 USB-A 3.2, 1 USB-C 3.2), HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet
  • M4 Mac mini: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI, Ethernet, 2 USB-C ports, Audio jack, 3 Thunderbolt 4 ports

Price:

  • Windows 365 Link: $349 (requires additional Windows 365 subscription starting at $28/month)
  • M4 Mac mini: $599

Release Date:

  • Windows 365 Link: April 2025
  • M4 Mac mini: Available now
The Windows 365 Link focuses on cloud-based security and simplified management for businesses. The M4 Mac mini offers more flexibility and offline capabilities.

Windows 365 Link requires an internet connection to function, while the M4 Mac mini can operate offline. And the most important bit is the pricing for Windows 365 Link includes an ongoing subscription cost, which should be factored into long-term cost comparisons.

More here.

