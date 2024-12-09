Image Playground Release Date Is Today, With iOS 18.2

Image Playground is set to be released today with the release of iOS 18.2. This AI tool, part of the Apple Intelligence suite, allows users to generate custom cartoon-style images from text descriptions.

The release date for Image Playground is closely tied to the iOS 18.2 update, which is anticipated to roll out in the second week of December. While an exact date has not been officially confirmed, some reports suggest it could be as early as December 9, 2024.

Image Playground will be accessible through a dedicated app on the home screen, identifiable by an icon resembling a white cat or fox. Users can also access it via the Messages app by tapping the plus (+) button next to the text input field.

The feature will be available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the entire iPhone 16 series. It offers various functionalities, including:

Creating images from text prompts

Uploading photos to generate AI-enhanced versions

Modifying images with different art styles and backgrounds

Currently, Image Playground is available to users enrolled in Apple’s beta software program as part of the iOS 18.2 public beta. The wider public release is eagerly awaited by iPhone users looking to explore this new creative tool.