The New iPad Mini Is Here With iPhone 15 Pro’s Chip and Apple Intelligence

Apple has introduced the latest iteration of its iPad mini, with upgrades in performance and functionality. The new device is powered by the A17 Pro chip, that was last seen in iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and it delivers a 30% boost in CPU performance and a 25% increase in graphics performance compared to its predecessor.

The updated iPad mini supports Apple Intelligence. This means that this device can have writing tools, a more capable Siri, and advanced photo editing capabilities.

Connectivity has been enhanced with support for Wi-Fi 6E, with up to twice the performance of the previous generation. The device also has 5G in cellular models and a faster USB-C port.

The new iPad mini maintains its compact 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and is available in four colors, including new blue and purple options. It now supports the Apple Pencil Pro.

Camera has been improved with a 12MP wide back camera supporting Smart HDR 4 and AI-powered document scanning. The front-facing camera is still the same 12MP Ultra Wide with center-stage support.

Pre-orders are available now, with the device set to hit stores on October 23, 2024. Are you planning to get one?

