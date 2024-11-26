India Rejects Apple’s Request to Suspend Antitrust Investigation Report

India’s Competition Commission of India (CCI) has denied Apple’s appeal to put a hold on an investigation report that found the tech giant in violation of competition laws.

The case started in 2021 and took an unexpected turn in August when the CCI recalled its original investigation reports. This recall came after Apple claimed that the watchdog had disclosed commercial secrets to competitors, including Match Group, the owner of Tinder.

Apple claimed that the main complainant, Together We Fight Society (TWFS), did not follow the CCI’s order to destroy the old investigation reports. The company asked the CCI to take action against TWFS and to hold back the revised report. But the CCI found Apple’s request unreasonable.

The CCI’s investigation concluded that Apple had exploited its dominant position in the iOS app store market, engaging in practices that were detrimental to app developers, users, and other payment processors.

Apple has denied these allegations, stating that it is a small player in the Indian market, which is predominantly Android-based.

As the case progresses, the CCI has requested Apple to submit its audited financial statements for the fiscal years 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24. These documents will be used to determine potential monetary penalties if Apple is found guilty of anti-competitive practices.

Senior CCI officials will review the investigation report before making a final ruling on the case.

