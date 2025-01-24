India Wants Apple to Allow Govt. Apps From Third-Party Sources Without “Untrusted Source” Warnings

The Indian government wants tech companies Apple and Google to pre-install government-made apps on smartphones sold in India. This plan would make it easier for people to access government digital services. Officials discussed this idea with leaders from these companies during a meeting last month.

The government wants manufacturers to include the GOV.in app store and related apps on smartphones sold in India, but both Apple and Google are reportedly resistant to the proposal.

Officials are considering policy mandates or legal measures to ensure compliance. The government also requested that their apps be available for download from third-party sources without triggering “untrusted source” warnings.

In 2021, Apple complied with similar requirements in Russia, agreeing to show users a prompt during device setup to install government-approved apps, as reported by Apple World Today.

Apple has recently launched its dedicated Apple Store app in India on January 16, 2025. This launch is part of Apple’s strategy to strengthen its presence in the country following the opening of its first physical stores in Mumbai and Delhi in 2023. The company plans to open additional stores in Bengaluru, Pune, and other parts of Delhi and Mumbai.