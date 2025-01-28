iOS 18.3 Is Out, and so Are iPadOS 18.3 and macOS 15.3

Apple has released major software updates for its devices: iOS 18.3 for iPhones, iPadOS 18.3 for iPads, and macOS Sequoia 15.3 for Macs.

The iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3: Users can now add events to the Calendar app directly from posters or flyers, along with improvements in plant and animal identification capabilities.

Notification management has also seen updates, with a new design for summarized notifications on the Lock Screen. These notifications feature italicized text and unique glyphs to help distinguish them from regular notifications. Temporary removal of notification summaries specifically for News and Entertainment apps has been implemented.

The Calculator app now repeats the last mathematical operation when the equals sign is tapped again. There have also been fixes for issues, such as the keyboard disappearing during Siri requests and audio playback continuing after closing Apple Music.

The macOS Sequoia 15.3 update has several exciting features for Mac users. Genmoji is here, which lets users create custom emoji characters for use in Messages and various other applications. Just lie iOS and iPadOS, the Calculator has received an upgrade, enabling it to repeat the last operation simply by clicking the equals sign again.

The update also brings enhancements to notification management, particularly for Macs with Apple silicon. Users will notice updated styling for summarized notifications, although there has been a temporary removal of notification summaries for News & Entertainment apps.

Beyond these features, macOS Sequoia 15.3 includes essential bug fixes and security updates. Performance improvements have been made to Image Playground for a smoother experience. Furthermore, Apple Intelligence is now enabled by default.

These updates are available for compatible devices through the Software Update section in System Settings or Settings app.

