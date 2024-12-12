iOS 18.4 Release Date: Here’s What We Know

Apple just released iOS 18.2, a major update that finally introduced Apple Intelligence to the public.

Users are thrilled to explore the new AI-powered features, including Image Playground and Writing Tools, but that excitement probably won’t last long. It’s only a matter of time before people start asking: what’s next for iOS 18 updates?

We’ve already got some clues on how iOS 18.3 will look, but why stop there? Especially when Apple has given us enough material for speculation.

Apple’s press release about iOS 18.2 and macOS Sequoia 15.2 is one large web page. It talks about all the Apple Intelligence features now available to users, but there are also details about upcoming updates planned for the ecosystem.

Among these details is a potential hint about the release date of another iOS 18 version, iOS 18.4. The press release mentions a few novelties as part of a software update in April next year. If we take into account that iOS 18.3 will arrive before that, it’s logical to assume the mentioned software update is iOS 18.4.

This makes April 2025 the likely release window for iOS 18.4—unless unexpected delays occur (which, knowing Apple, isn’t entirely out of the question.)

April 2025 is first mentioned in a section where Apple promises to bring more languages to Apple Intelligence in a future software update:

Today, Apple Intelligence also begins language expansion with localized English support for Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and the U.K., giving even more users around the world powerful new ways to use their iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Additional languages, including Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Vietnamese will be coming throughout the year, with an initial set arriving in a software update in April.

On top of that, Apple announced that Apple Intelligence will be coming to EU, once again, in April 2025:

Mac users in the EU can access Apple Intelligence when using a compatible device with supported settings and languages. This April, Apple Intelligence features will start to roll out to iPhone and iPad users in the EU. This will include many of the core features of Apple Intelligence, including Writing Tools, Genmoji, a redesigned Siri with richer language understanding, ChatGPT integration, and more.

Of course, we don’t expect to see the official iOS 18.4 announcement from Apple for at least a couple of months. However, these hints suggest that Apple is already laying the groundwork for its next big update.