iOS 18 Developer Beta 2 Now Supports RCS Messaging on Select Carriers

Apple began rolling out the second developer betas of iOS 18 on Monday. Surprisingly, iOS 18 beta 2 included a new toggle for RCS Messaging in the Settings. However, the RCS messaging feature wasn’t operational yet. According to multiple user reports on X, RCS support seems to be gradually becoming available on iOS 18, but it works only with select carriers.

With RCS support from both Apple and carriers, users can now send enhanced text messages including audio, read receipts, and media files to Android devices. However, text messages sent via Android devices will continue to appear in a green bubble. It could be the end of the Blue vs Green bubble.

That said, those with T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon using iOS 18 should see the RCS toggle, but those with MVNOs and smaller carriers won’t have access to this feature yet. It’s worth noting that not all iOS 18 users on T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon can use the RCS messaging yet, as it appears the support is rolling out gradually.

RCS messaging can be activated within the Messages section of the Settings app, and it’s turned on by default. Currently, RCS messaging is only accessible to users in the United States on select carriers that support RCS.

iOS 18 is currently available as a developer beta, with a public beta expected to be released next month. Regular users should avoid installing the beta versions since these are pre-release software and may break their devices. Instead, iOS 18 will be officially released to all users with supported iPhones this fall, coinciding with the expected launch of the iPhone 16 series.