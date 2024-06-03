iOS 18 To Get New Music Widget as Apple Plans To Revamp Control Center

Apple’s upcoming iOS 18 update is shaping up to be a major release, with a focus on AI features alongside other improvements. Mark Gurman, writing in his Power On newsletter, revealed that Apple is working on a redesigned Control Center for iPhone.

The update will reportedly include a new music widget and provide more control over HomeKit smart home devices. While Gurman didn’t provide specifics on the changes, the music widget might get an enlarged view to display album art and a progress bar by default, features that currently require a long press. Do you think it’d be more like Android?

You have to tap once to reach here. This is what it looks like on Google Pixels.

The Settings app is getting revamped with a cleaner interface, better organization and much-improved search (this is coming to macOS as well). Control Center, meanwhile, will be upgraded with a new music widget and improvements to how it operates smart home appliances.

The Control Center’s HomeKit controls are also expected to receive an upgrade. Currently, the system automatically selects up to six accessories to display, but users have requested more customization. The update could allow users to manually choose which accessories appear and lock their layout in place for easier access.

Reports suggest iOS 18 will also see a revamped Settings app with a cleaner interface, improved organization, and a more powerful search function, mirroring changes expected for macOS.

The current Control Center design has remained largely unchanged since the iPhone X launched in 2017. It was most probably designed for iPhones with a notch.

We’ll likely learn more details about the Control Center and other iOS 18 features at Apple’s upcoming WWDC event scheduled for June 10, where it’s unlikely that Apple will launch any hardware.

In related news, Apple has reportedly signed a deal with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT-powered AI features.

