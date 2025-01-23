iOS 19 Beta Release Date: Here’s What We Know So Far

Apple is yet to roll out some iOS 18 features, and people are already talking about the iOS 19 beta release date. Well, that’s the craze for iPhones and their software updates. If you’re also excited about Apple’s next iPhone software update, we’re here to give you an idea about when iOS 19 beta will arrive and how you can download it on your compatible devices.

Renowned Apple analyst Mark Gurman mentioned that iOS 19 features have been facing some delays due to the gradual rollout of the iOS 18 features. The team is stuck working on iOS 18 projects, which might slow down the complete rollout of iOS 19 features. That said, we can predict the iOS 19 beta launch date.

Apple typically showcases the latest set of operating systems at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) which is usually held in June.

Here’s when Apple released its previous major iOS beta versions:

iOS version Developer Beta Release Public Beta Release iOS 18 June 10, 2024 July 15, 2024 iOS 17 June 5, 2024 July 12, 2023 iOS 16 June 6, 2022 July 11, 2022

If Apple sticks to its usual timeline, we can expect the first preview of iOS 19 in June 2025. Immediately after the Keynote, Apple will release iOS 19 developer beta, followed by the public beta in July. The final version will arrive in September, alongside the iPhone 17 models.

Expected iOS 19 Beta Compatibility

Well, the rumors are divided on this front. While it’s hard to predict the exact list of devices, there are some leaks and reports that can give us an idea. Some rumors suggest iOS 19 will support iPhone 11 and newer models, which means iPhone XR, XS, & XS Max will be dropped off the list. Meanwhile, a report from iPhoneSoft claims that every device capable of running iOS 18 will make it to the iOS 19 supported devices list. We’ve also come across other reports suggesting the same.

Given the reports and Apple’s promise to deliver software support to all iPhones for at least five years, we can assume iOS 19 will be available for all iPhones running the current iOS 18. If this turns out to be legit, it would be the second year in a row in which Apple didn’t drop any model from its list of supported devices.

Here’s the complete list of iOS 19 beta supported devices:

iPhone SE (second-generation) and newer

iPhone XR, XS, XS Max

iPhone 11 and newer models

The upcoming iPhone SE 4 ( or iPhone 16E) will also make it to the list of devices compatible with iOS 19 beta. Of course, the entire iPhone 17 lineup will ship with iOS 19 out of the box.

Even though older iPhones may get the most recent iOS version, they might not have access to every new feature. Apple might plan to keep some features exclusive to newer models.

If you wish to download the iOS 19 beta as soon as it is available, you have to enroll your Apple ID in the Apple Developer Program. Earlier, you had to activate a beta profile to get beta updates on your iPhone. Thankfully, the process is much easier now. You just have to download the Apple Developers app and sign in with your Apple Account.

Once you sign up for the Apple Developer Program, go to Settings -> General -> Software Update and you will see a new “Beta Updates” option. You have to simply tap on it to get iOS 19 beta on your iPhone.

That’s all for now. We’ll show you step-by-step instructions once the newest iPhone operating system is out.

Know more about rumored iOS 19 features here.