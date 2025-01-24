iPhone 16 Ban in Indonesia Could Be Resolved in “One or Two Weeks”

Indonesia is on the verge of reaching an agreement with Apple that could end the ban on iPhone 16 sales in the country. Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani showed optimism about resolving the issue within one to two weeks.

The ban on iPhone 16 sales was implemented in October 2024 when Apple failed to comply with Indonesia’s domestic manufacturing requirements for smartphones and tablets. These regulations mandate that at least 40% of the components in smartphones sold in Indonesia must be locally sourced.

Apple has been actively negotiating with the Indonesian government to find a solution. The company recently proposed a $1 billion investment to establish a manufacturing plant in the country. This facility would produce components for smartphones and other products.

However, Indonesia’s Industry Minister, Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, rejected Apple’s proposal to build an AirTag production facility, stating that it does not directly contribute to the local content requirement for iPhones. The government insists that Apple must manufacture iPhone components within Indonesia to comply with regulations. You can read everything about Apple – Indonesia, here.

Despite these challenges, Minister Roeslani believes that a resolution is near.

Apple currently has no manufacturing facilities in Indonesia but has invested in the country’s tech ecosystem since 2018 by establishing application developer academies. The company has opened academies in Jakarta, Surabaya, Batam, and, most recently, Bali, with over 2,000 developers having completed the program.

