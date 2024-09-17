iPhone 16 Base Variant Matches iPhone 16 Pro Max in RAM

Apple has equipped all iPhone 16 models with the same amount of RAM, regardless of their tier. MacRumors has confirmed that the entire iPhone 16 lineup, including the base model, will feature 8GB of RAM. This information was first discovered by the latest version of Apple’s developer tool, Xcode 16, with assistance from @iSWUpdates.

The new RAM configuration for the iPhone 16 series is as follows (drum roll…)

iPhone 16: 8GB

iPhone 16 Plus: 8GB

iPhone 16 Pro: 8GB

iPhone 16 Pro Max: 8GB

This means an increment in RAM for the non-Pro models, as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus only had 6GB of RAM. The Pro models maintain the same 8GB of RAM as their iPhone 15 Pro counterparts.

The increase in RAM for the standard models is probably due to Apple’s “Apple Intelligence,” which means new AI features that require additional memory resources. Therefore, Apple Intelligence won’t work on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. But the thing is, Apple Intelligence won’t be rolled out completely by March next year.

Although Apple typically doesn’t publicly advertise RAM specifications for iPhones, this information has been reliably sourced through Xcode files, which have also accurately revealed RAM amounts for previous iPhone generations.

