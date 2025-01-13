iPhone 17 Air May Only Support eSIM, Globally

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Air, expected to launch in September 2025, may exclusively support eSIM technology across international markets, according to Ming-Chi Kuo.

The iPhone 17 Air is rumored to have an ultra-thin design, measuring just 5.5mm at its thinnest point. This reduction in thickness compared to current models has led to speculation that Apple will eliminate the physical SIM card tray to achieve this slim profile.

By removing the physical SIM slot, the iPhone 17 Air would rely solely on eSIM for cellular connectivity. This move aligns with Apple’s gradual shift towards eSIM adoption, which began in the United States with the iPhone 14 series.

But there could be issues in several markets globally, like China, where the sales of iPhone are already down by like 10 to 12%; the country currently does not promote phones that only support eSIM, which could impact the iPhone 17 Air’s availability in this key market. Moreover, as a consumer myself, I would prefer an option to have a physical SIM slot on my device, especially due to the inability to easily switch physical SIM cards when traveling internationally.

More here.