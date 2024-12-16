iPhone 17 Air Price Could Be 20% Cheaper Than iPhone 17 Pro Max

According to a recent report from The Wall Street Journal, Apple next ultra-slim iPhone, aka (as of now) the iPhone 17 Air could be priced lower than its Pro counterparts. Which is unlike what the earlier rumors said. As per earlier rumors, the Air model would be the most expensive in the entire lineup, even though it was only rumoured to have single camera, like iPhone SE 4(?), and worse battery than the Pros.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to launch in September 2025 as part of the iPhone 17 lineup. Specifically on September 19, 2025.

The probable new model is reported to be substantially thinner than current iPhones, which have an approximately 8-millimeter profile. It could be around 25% slimmer than the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

It may be positioned to replace the iPhone 16 Plus, probably starting at around $900. Plus models are usually the lowest-selling iPhones.

If the reported pricing strategy is accurate, the iPhone 17 Air could be approximately 20% cheaper than the top-tier iPhone 17 Pro Max, assuming current pricing trends continue.

