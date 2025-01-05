iPhone 17 Rumored to Have High-Refresh Rate Displays On All Models

Recent leaks reveal that Apple may be planning to bring its high-refresh-rate OLED display, which is currently exclusive to “Pro” iPhone models across the entire iPhone 17 lineup. This comes from a Weibo post by Digital Chat Station, as reported by The Verge.

The rumor says that all iPhone 17 models, including the base version, may feature high refresh rate displays. This means Apple ProMotion technology has variable refresh rates of up to 120Hz across the entire range.

There are rumors that Apple will replace the “Plus” model with a new “iPhone 17 Slim/Air” in 2025. But it is likely to have a single camera setup, 2-less compared to the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim.

The iPhone 17 lineup may also see increased RAM: 12GB for Pro models and 8GB for standard and Slim versions, 24MP front-facing cameras across all models, up from the current 12MP, and Apple-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips, which might debut with upcoming iPhone SE 4, or should we call it – iPhone 16E?

With high-refresh-rate displays potentially becoming standard, Apple may differentiate its Pro models through other features. Rumors suggest the iPhone 17 Pro Max could have a smaller Face ID sensor and Dynamic Island cutout.

It’s important to note that these are early rumors, and Apple’s plans may change before the expected September 2025 release of the iPhone 17 series. As always, official confirmation from Apple will be necessary to verify these speculations.