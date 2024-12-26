iPhone 18 Pro Series to Have Variable Aperture Camera

Apple is set to introduce a variable aperture system for the wide-angle camera in its iPhone 18 Pro series, which is expected to launch in 2026. This upgrade can improve the photography capabilities by letting users to manually adjust the amount of light entering the lens.

– BE Semiconductor (BESI) will supply assembly equipment for the aperture blades.

– Sunny Optical is expected to be the primary shutter supplier

– Largan Precision is anticipated to be the main aperture lens supplier

The variable aperture is made to improve low-light performance, depth of field control, and overall image quality. This feature can offer users more flexibility in various lighting conditions and photographic scenarios.

Some Android manufacturers have previously implemented variable aperture systems but Apple’s version is expected to provide more precise control, similar to professional cameras.

