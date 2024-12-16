iPhone Flip’s Screen Could Be Bigger Than the Biggest iPhone

Apple is developing a foldable iPhone, let’s refer it as the “iPhone Flip,” which may feature a display larger than that of the current iPhone 16 Pro Max. According to a recent report from The Wall Street Journal, the foldable device is expected to unfold to a screen size of at least 7 inches, which is more than the 6.9-inch display of the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The design of the foldable iPhone is predicted to use an inward-folding mechanismz like all the flip phones in the market currently. Initially, Apple had explored the possibility of an outward-facing display but has since shifted its focus to an inward-folding design. Personally, it’s hard to image what an outward-facing display foldable would look and feel like.

The development of the foldable iPhone has faced many challenges, especially because of the hinge mechanism and display cover. These issues have resulted in delays in bringing the device to market. Apple executives are aiming for a release in 2026; however, it is possible that more time may be required to address these challenges.

Analysts believe that when Apple enters this market, it may boost growth and create more competition with established brands like Samsung and Huawei.

More here.