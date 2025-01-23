iPhone Pro and Max Are Losing Ground to Base Variants

Recent data from CIRP shows changes in iPhone sales during the December 2024 quarter. Apple’s premium Pro models are losing some market dominance while the basic models are gaining popularity.

While the iPhone 16 Pro Max maintained its position as the best-selling model at 23%, it experienced a decline from its predecessor’s 26% share. Together with the iPhone 16 Pro (16%), the premium models secured 39% of total sales, marking their lowest December quarter performance in five years.

The standard iPhone 16 performed well in the market, capturing 21% of sales. This is a notable increase from the iPhone 15’s 15% share last year. If I had purchased an iPhone this, I would have gone for the base variant because of the small size and the amazing new colors and look; for the first time since iPhone X, base variants saw a significant visual change.

The iPhone 16 lineup has been popular, making up 68% of total iPhone sales in the US. This is slightly higher than last year’s iPhone 15 series, which accounted for 65%.

Another reason why people might have not upgraded to iPhone 16 Pros is maybe because the phone is too big now, at least to my tastes, there has been lack of innovation, camera control seems to be of no significant use and Apple Intelligence isn’t as powerful, no where close to it’s rivals.

