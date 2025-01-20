iPhone SE 3 Is Almost Sold Out In the US

Apple Stores across the United States are reportedly experiencing a significant shortage of iPhone SE inventory, according to recent reports by Mark Gurman.

The current generation iPhone SE, which debuted in 2022, is rapidly disappearing from store shelves. In-store stock is declining, but the device remains available for online orders, with delivery expected within a few days. This could mean that Apple is getting ready to launch a new version of the iPhone SE, the iPhone SE4, or possibly the iPhone 16E.

Industry insiders anticipate the next-generation iPhone SE to launch around April 2025. The new model is expected to have upgrades like a design similar to the iPhone 14, a larger 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID authentication, USB-C connectivity, and a more powerful A18 chip. It’s also rumored to support Apple Intelligence features, marking a significant leap forward for the SE line.

Apple has not officially commented on these developments or confirmed plans for a new iPhone SE model.

As Apple typically maintains secrecy about future products until their formal announcement, consumers and industry watchers alike are eagerly awaiting official word on the next iteration of the iPhone SE.

