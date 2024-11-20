iPhone SE 4 ‘Confirmed’ To Launch in 4 Months’ Time

Recent reports suggest that Apple’s fourth-generation iPhone SE is set to debut in March 2025, approximately four months from now. This information comes from Barclays analyst Tom O’Malley and his team, who recently conducted meetings with electronics manufacturers and suppliers in Asia, as reported by MacRumors.

According to the analysts’ research note, the new iPhone SE will feature Apple’s first in-house designed 5G modem.

The upcoming iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch with quite a design change, moving away from the current model’s iPhone 8-inspired look. Rumored specifications include:

A 6.1-inch OLED display

Face ID authentication

A single 48-megapixel rear camera

8GB of RAM (equal to iPhone 16 Pro Max)

USB-C port

A newer A-series chip

These features would bring the SE model more in line with Apple’s mainline iPhones. The current iPhone SE starts at $429 in the U.S., the new model may see a slight price increase due to its upgraded features but the exact pricing details remain unconfirmed as of now.

It’s worth noting that Apple has been developing its own 5G modem technology since 2018, following its acquisition of Intel‘s smartphone modem business in 2019.

The iPhone SE 4’s in-house modem could signal the start of Apple moving away from Qualcomm, even though they’ve extended their deal with Qualcomm until 2026.

Are you excited for the iPhone SE 4 launch?