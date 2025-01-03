iPhone SE4 Might Be Rebranded to iPhone 16E

Apple’s upcoming budget-friendly iPhone, previously expected to be called the iPhone SE4, may receive a new name: iPhone 16E. This probable rebranding is reported by X user Majin Bu.

Based on what my source has reported, it seems that the new iPhone that Apple will unveil in 2025 will not be called iPhone SE4, but iPhone 16E. It should feature a design similar to the iPhone 14, with an OLED display and an action button. The available colors will be white and… pic.twitter.com/Vm8DCh1Xo0 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) December 31, 2024

This is how the rumors stand as of now:

Expected launch: March 2025 Estimated starting price: $499, a $70 increase from its predecessor Design: Similar to the iPhone 14, moving away from the dated Home button design Display: 6.1-inch OLED screen with a notch, introducing Face ID to the SE line Camera: Single 48-megapixel rear camera Processor: A18 chipset Memory: 8GB of RAM Connectivity: USB-C port

The name change to iPhone 16E could show Apple’s intention to align its budget model more closely with the flagship iPhone lineup. This has been done by other brands as well, like Google Pixel and Nothing with the “a” series and OnePlus with the “r” series. However, the difference is that, unlike Apple, these brands release budget alternatives in every lineup. For example, we’ve had Pixel 8a, 7a, 6a, 5a, and more, and Pixel 9a rumors are already out. On the other hand, Apple releases SE models every 2-3 years.

Or does this mean that Apple is planning to launch an “e”/”se” device with every lineup from now on?

At the end of the day, we want our readers to know that it’s just another rumor. Given its established presence in the market, the company may still choose to retain the SE branding.