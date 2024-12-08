iPhone Slim Could Be Three-Quarters Times Slimmer Than iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple is reportedly planning to bring a new, ultra-thin iPhone model in 2025. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this device is expected to be approximately two millimeters thinner than the current iPhone 16 Pro.

The iPhone 16 Pro measures 8.25mm in thickness. If the reports are accurate, the new slim iPhone model would be around 6.25mm thick, making it about three-quarters the thickness of its predecessor. This would also make it Apple’s thinnest iPhone to date, surpassing the iPhone 6, which measured 6.9mm.

The rumored iPhone Slim is said to pack a 6.6-inch screen, a single rear camera, and Apple’s very own 5G modem chip, keeping things sleek and simple.

The integration of Apple’s in-house 5G modem is reportedly a crucial factor in achieving the slim design. This custom chip is said to be smaller and more tightly integrated with other Apple-designed components, resulting in space savings.

This slim iPhone model is expected to be sold alongside the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Industry observers suggest that the development of Apple’s custom modem and the resulting space savings could potentially pave the way for a foldable iPhone.

