iPhone Storage Upgrade Sales Are Slowing Down

Apple has long made extra money by selling iPhones with more storage space. However, new data shows that fewer people are buying these pricier options. Fewer buyers of the newest iPhones (the 16 Pro and Pro Max) are choosing to pay extra for more storage. Only 44% did this year, down from 48% last year. The same goes for the regular iPhone 16 and 16 Plus. 42% of buyers got extra storage, compared to 48% last year.

The basic storage in new iPhones (128GB for most) seems to be enough for many people. More people are using cloud storage and streaming, so they don’t need as much space on their phones. And nowadays, iPhone software and apps are getting better at using less storage.

Interestingly, more people buying older iPhone models (like the 15, 14, and SE) are choosing to get extra storage. This might be because:

They remember running out of space on their old phones and want to avoid that.

They plan to keep these cheaper phones longer, so extra storage feels worth it.

The cost of upgrading storage on a cheaper phone feels more reasonable.

Apple has relied on storage upgrades to boost its profits for years. If fewer people buy these upgrades, Apple might need to find new ways to keep making money. They might focus more on cloud services or come up with new features that make people want more storage again.

In short, while Apple is still making plenty of money from iPhones, this small shift in buying habits could be a sign of changing times in the smartphone world.

