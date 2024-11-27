iPhone’s Average Selling Price Is More Than 3 Times of Android’s in 2024

Apple’s iOS smartphone shipments are projected to see growth of 0.4% in 2024, despite achieving record-breaking performance in markets like India. The tech giant faces challenges in its key markets, including China, the United States, and Europe.

However, the outlook improves for 2025, when iOS device shipments are forecast to grow by 3.1%, outperforming the Android segment’s expected 1.7% growth rate.

Android maintains its dominance in volume, particularly in emerging markets across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The platform’s focus on diverse price points, especially in the low-end segment, contributes to its broader market penetration and 7.6% projected growth in 2024.

The average selling price (ASP) for iOS devices remains significantly higher than that of Android counterparts, maintaining Apple’s premium market positioning. The forecast shows iOS ASP at $1,042 in 2024

Apple’s strategy aligns with broader industry trends toward Generative AI integration, though the technology has yet to drive significant consumer demand for early device upgrades.

