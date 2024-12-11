Is the Upcoming Movie ‘28 Years Later’ Shot on iPhone?

Word on the street is the upcoming zombie movie 28 Years Later, which was mostly shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max, even with a big $75M budget. This was initially reported by WIRED but has not been officially confirmed by the production team.

Filming was wrapped up in August 2024. Directed by Danny Boyle, who helmed the original film and its sequel. The cast includes Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes.

In July 2024, a paparazzi shot showed what seemed to be an iPhone mounted on a high-end aluminum rig on set. This setup reportedly included a protective cage, lens adapter, and even allowed for full-frame DSLR lenses.

Sources close to the production have also hinted that the iPhone 15 Pro Max was actually the main camera used for filming.

If the reports are accurate, the choice of the iPhone 15 Pro Max may be due to its 4K ProRes 60FPS Log video recording and perhaps because of the option to save files directly to external storage via USB-C.

The production team likely used the iPhone 15 Pro Max instead of the newer iPhone 16 since the latter came out after filming wrapped.

The film is scheduled for theatrical release on June 20, 2025.

However, overall, as of now, official confirmation from the filmmakers or studio regarding the use of iPhones for filming “28 Years Later” is still pending.