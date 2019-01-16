Universal TV Exec Jason Katims Joins Apple

Universal TV executive Jason Katims has sign a multi-year deal with Apple. Mr. Katims and True Jack Productions will stay with Universal TV until this summer when that particular deal expires (via Variety).

[Apple TV Guide: All of the Original Video Content]

Jason Katims

Mr. Katims as created moves like Parenthood, Roswell, About a Boy and Rise. He was also involved with Friday Night Lights, Boston Public, and The Path.

Mr. Katims is the latest of high-profile people to move to Apple, joining others like Justin Lin and Kerry Ehrin.

[Using iPad, Apple Original TV Shows, and Macs with Jim Dalrymple: ACM 490]