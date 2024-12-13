King Charles III Visits Apple’s UK Headquarters

On Thursday, December 12, 2024, His Majesty King Charles III visited Apple’s UK headquarters at the Battersea Power Station in London.

King Charles met with Apple employees, members of the British creative community, and students who are benefiting from Apple-supported educational programs. Local schoolchildren created holiday artwork on iPads, which was projected onto the power station’s chimneys.

Apple CEO Tim Cook joined the King to welcome guests to a holiday concert by British musician RAYE.

Apple’s Battersea office has been its UK headquarters since 2023. The company has invested over £18 billion in the UK in the past five years and supports 550,000 jobs through various channels.

The visit also showcased Apple’s collaboration with The King’s Trust, a UK nonprofit, in providing coding and digital skills programs for young people.

Tim Cook expressed Apple’s commitment to continued growth in the UK, building on its 40-year history in the country.

He said:

“We were honored to welcome His Majesty King Charles to Apple Battersea — our home in the UK — and we’re proud to support The King’s Trust in its vital work educating and empowering young people. We look forward to our continued growth here, building on more than 40 years of history in the United Kingdom.”

