M4 Mac Pro and Mac Studio Launching Soon: Here’s What We Know

Within Apple’s computer line, the Mac Studio and Mac Pro are the most powerful ones. They are designed for high-end users who need to get the most out of their computer. For that reason, they are also the most expensive of the line, but also the most interesting. Their M4 variants are due next year, and this is what we know about them.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is already working on the next generation of Macs. These will feature M4 chips (at least three variants) and a strong presence of artificial intelligence in the hardware and in macOS 15.

As for the Mac Pro, Apple plans to announce it by the end of 2025, according to Bloomberg, and promises to feature the most powerful chip in the M4 line. We don’t expect a refresh with any chip from the M3 line. Gurman says Apple will expand the maximum amount of RAM to 512GB (currently 196GB), not ruling out a hike in available storage. The design would stay the same.

According to Gurman, Apple is still testing an M3 version of the Mac Studio. The current model still has the M2 chip, suggesting a small chip upgrade could be possible. However, Gurman claims that Apple is already working on an M4 version, scheduled for release in mid-2025. We do not expect any design changes.

Source