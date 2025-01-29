Mac Computers Gaining Ground in Small Businesses, New Report Shows

A recent study by JumpCloud reveals that more small and medium-sized businesses are choosing Mac computers over Windows PCs.

Windows computers are still the most common, but their share has dropped from 63% to 56% since late 2024. Mac computers are now used in 27% of these businesses, up from 24%, and Linux computers have also become more popular, now at 20% compared to 18% before.

When asked about the most difficult aspects to manage, IT admins ranked Windows and other Microsoft devices highest at 23%, followed by cloud infrastructure (22%), macOS and other Apple devices (19%), and Linux devices (14%).

Looking ahead, 43% of IT managers think they’ll be using more Macs in the coming year. This is a big jump – 12% more than what they thought just a few months ago.

Small businesses are starting to use Macs more. This could be because Macs are easier to use, more secure, or work well with other Apple products.

