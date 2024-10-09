Mac Sales Drop Significantly in Q3 of 2024

According to a recent report by Canalys, Apple’s Mac sales significantly declined in the third quarter of 2024. The tech giant shipped 5.1 million Macs, representing a 17.5% decrease compared to the same period in 2023, as reported by Apple World Today.

Q3 2024: 5.1 million Macs shipped, 7.7% market share

Q3 2023: 6.2 million Macs shipped, 9.5% market share

Despite the downturn, Apple managed to maintain its position in the top five PC vendors worldwide.

The broader PC market showed signs of growth in Q3 2024:

Total shipments reached 66.4 million units, up 1.3% year-on-year

Laptop shipments increased by 2.8% to 53.5 million units

Desktop shipments declined by 4.6% to 12.9 million units

Canalys and JP Morgan predict growth for the PC market in the coming year, thanks to AI.

As the PC industry continues to evolve, it remains to be seen how Apple will adapt its strategy to regain market share and boost Mac sales in future quarters.