macOS 15 Will Focus On Stability: Here’s What We Know About It

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is only two months away. The company will hold its main event on June 10, and the anticipation couldn’t be stronger within the community. Artificial intelligence, spatial computing, visionOS, and other operating systems will receive major updates. It’s not clear what to expect from macOS 15. However, insiders and leakers suggest Apple will focus on stability this time, instead of on visuals.

No specific details of macOS 15 have been leaked at the moment. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims this year Apple has refrained from introducing groundbreaking changes. The company plans to work on system performance instead. Last year, Apple packed macOS with visual and functional improvements, so it makes sense that this time around, optimization is the main goal in Cupertino.

While Apple will unveil macOS 15 on June 10, it typically isn’t available to download until fall. Although iOS is usually available the day new iPhones release, macOS takes a few weeks longer. Apple usually tries to time it to match the launch of new Macs, which the company tends to introduce around that time.

One of the big mysteries of macOS every year is its name. For the past few years, Apple has been naming each release after an iconic California location. We know there are some trademarked names such as Condor, Mammoth, Redwood, and Sequoia. However, we can’t rule out other names.

Lastly, the 2018 iMac Pro could lose compatibility with macOS 15. The other devices may be able to upgrade to this new version, although this is pure speculation, and we’ll have to wait for the official compatibility list. We will know all the details in just two months, when Craig Federighi tells us about this new update on stage. Until then, let’s hope they pack their iOS-ready AI in this new operating system.

