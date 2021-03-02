The third developer beta of macOS Big Sur 11.3 was released on Tuesday. It is available via the Apple Developer Center and as an over-the-air update.

Developers Can Access macOS Big Sur 11.3

macOS Big Sur 11.3 is set to include a variety of new features for users when it is released. Some of this was shown in the first developer beta. It includes new options for Reminders, the ability to have stereo HomePods as your default audio output, and support for Xbox and Playstation controllers. There are also going to be more customization options within the Safari web browser and optimizations for M1 devices.

macOS Big Sur 11.2.2, which is largely bug fix, was released last week.