macOS Sequoia 15.1’s Developer Beta 7 Is Out

Apple released the seventh developer beta of macOS Sequoia 15.1, which arrived one day after the company issued new beta versions for its other operating systems. This latest macOS beta follows the sixth beta, which was released on October 7.

The main focus of macOS Sequoia 15.1 is the introduction of Apple Intelligence, a suite of generative AI features. Some of the notable features expected in this update are the writing tools for rewriting, proofreading, and summarizing text.

Clean Up tool for Photos, capable of removing distracting background elements

Siri improvements with enhanced contextual understanding

Smart Reply and priority message features for Mail

Email summarization capabilities

The final public release of macOS Sequoia 15.1 is predicted to arrive in the coming weeks, with a possible release date around October 28.

Apple strongly advises developers and testers to install beta software only on secondary or non-essential devices.

It is also suggested that testers maintain sufficient backups of any critical data when working with pre-release software.

