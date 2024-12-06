macOS Sequoia 15.2 RC New Features: ChatGPT with Siri, Image Playgrounds, Weather Widget & More

Apple has released macOS Sequoia 15.2 RC (release candidate) to developers and beta testers. The exact same version of the OS will be available to the general public very soon, possibly as early as next Monday, December 9.

In case you’re unfamiliar with the term, an RC (release candidate) is the final version of software available to developers and testers for final evaluation. If no significant issues are found, that final version is then released to regular users.

macOS Sequoia 15.2 Features: All About Apple Intelligence

Credit: Apple

macOS Sequoia 15.2 is the most significant update so far, as it finally brings Apple Intelligence to Apple’s hardware line! So, users with supported M1, M2, and M3 models have every reason to download this update.

Here are the are the most important macOS Sequoia 15.2 features:

Image Playground

Apple debuts Image Playground, a new, AI-powered app that lets users craft playful images by writing prompts or using concepts or even people from their photo library. Here are the highlights of Image Playground:

Previewing and selecting styles as you add concepts.

Choosing animation or illustration styles.

Integration with Messages, Freeform, and many third-party apps.

Automatic syncing of images across devices via iCloud.

ChatGPT Support

ChatGPT from OpenAI is now integrated into Siri and Writing Tools, allowing you to use the chatbot natively on your MacBook. Siri can use ChatGPT to answer relevant queries and help you write and edit texts.

Utilizing the ChatGPT integration doesn’t require an OpenAI account. So, you can use it freely on your MacBook, as requests are anonymous and excluded from training OpenAI’s models. However, signing in with a ChatGPT account unlocks “account benefits.”

Photos and Safari

The Photos app sees key improvements. The Favorites album is now in the Utilities collection for easier access, and users can clear history for Recently Viewed and Recently Shared albums.

Safari also introduces updates to improve the browsing experience. For starters, you can add custom images to the Start Page. Then, there’s a new data import/export method for transferring your bookmarks, history, and passwords. And finally, Safari will now prioritize HTTPS protocols for safer connections whenever possible.

Other Notable Features

In addition to the Apple Intelligence headliners, Apple is also preparing a handful of smaller features and improvements that users will surely find useful.

Here’s the summary:

Share AirTag or Find My accessory locations securely with trusted contacts, such as airlines, to facilitate the recovery of misplaced items.

Natural Language Search in Apple Music and Apple TV.

in Apple Music and Apple TV. Favorite Categories in Podcasts : Personalize recommendations and easily access them in your Library.

: Personalize recommendations and easily access them in your Library. Sudoku for News+ : Subscribers can enjoy puzzles in three difficulty levels.

: Subscribers can enjoy puzzles in three difficulty levels. Preview what you’re sharing—whether an app or your entire screen—before connecting to an external display or using AirPlay.

Monitor NASDAQ and NYSE tickers before markets open.

You can add the Weather widget to the Menu Bar.

Apple will release macOS Sequoia 15.2 alongside PadOS 18.2, iOS 18.2, tvOS 18.2, watchOS 11.2, HomePod Software 18.2, and visionOS 2.2.

What Apple Intelligence features are you most looking forward to?